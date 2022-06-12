MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

A stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

