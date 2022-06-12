Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

