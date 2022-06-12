Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $257.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.64 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.70.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

