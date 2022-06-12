Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $62,943,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $345.89 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.66 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

