Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,116 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.