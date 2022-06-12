Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 14,739 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 18,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

