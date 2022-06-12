Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Amphenol stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

