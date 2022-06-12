Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,653,000 after buying an additional 2,138,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.90.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

