Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 166 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $430.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.60 and its 200 day moving average is $407.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

