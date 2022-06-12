MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.