MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MGF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 179,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,249. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
