MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MGF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 179,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,249. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

