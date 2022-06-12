MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CMU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

