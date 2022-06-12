MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Increased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,476,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

