MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51.

