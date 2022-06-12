MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

