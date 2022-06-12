MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,557 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

