MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $313.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

