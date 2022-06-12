MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,453 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $45,704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HP by 28.8% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 819,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after purchasing an additional 792,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HPQ stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

