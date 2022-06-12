MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,703 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,993,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

