MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average of $248.53.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

