MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.75.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

