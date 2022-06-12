MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $2.38 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $719.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00008498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00167782 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.00421838 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,843,147 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

