Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 620.0% in May

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MALRY traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 9,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

