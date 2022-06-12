Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

