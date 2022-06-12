Morgan Stanley Increases AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target to GBX 2,775

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,577.50.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $30.99 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $55.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

