Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

MSI stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.25. 574,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,514. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.90.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

