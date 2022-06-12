MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Trading Down 2.8%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $71.62. 14 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

