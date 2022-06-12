Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Position Lessened by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.11% of Mueller Industries worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $54.93 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

