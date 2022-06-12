MV Management XI L.L.C. Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,971,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,779,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 14.6% of MV Management XI L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MV Management XI L.L.C. owned approximately 1.17% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $256,126.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,481.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

