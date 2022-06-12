MVL Reaches Market Cap of $130.28 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $130.28 million and $1.04 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 23,424,546,797 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

