My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the May 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of My Size by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of My Size by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of My Size by 2,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 458,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 441,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in My Size during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get My Size alerts:

NASDAQ:MYSZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 1,141,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.69. My Size has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.