National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.