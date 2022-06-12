Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Trading Down 1.2%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.02). Approximately 1,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($2.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.22.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

