Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NYSE:NMM opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.14. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $20,932,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.