NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.