NCM Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in General Motors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 85,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

