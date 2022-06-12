NCM Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.
QCOM stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
