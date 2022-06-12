NCM Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,613 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

