NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,635.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,323.54.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.