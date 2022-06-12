NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 3.6% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $3,550,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,712.92 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,756.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,456.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,293.39.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

