NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $527,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

SIRI stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

