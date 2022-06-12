NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.