NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

