NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,402 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
