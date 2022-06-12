Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $60,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

