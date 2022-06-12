NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a growth of 306.8% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123. The company has a market cap of $36.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

