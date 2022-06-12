Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.44 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $5.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

