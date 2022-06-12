New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

