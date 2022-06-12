NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Up 192.3% in May

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the May 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NREF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,671. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 551.26, a current ratio of 551.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.56.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 61.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

