Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $1,175,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,067. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

